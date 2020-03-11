Hemingford School Board approves election

The Hemingford Public School Board called for a special meeting last Thursday, February, 27 at 4 p.m.
All Board members were present with the exception of Blanche Randolph. Members of the public and school faculty also gathered in the high school library to take part in the discussion.
The reason for the special meeting was to discuss and take action on the bond election resolution. The Board needed to sign the resolution during a public meeting 50 business days prior to an election to call for a bond. The bond will be voted on in the May election.
The bond discussed is for a possible $15.8 million dollar expansion project for the school.
The board has built up $1.5 million to be used for the project so the total bond would actually be for $14.3 million. If passed, the bond would be a 25 year bond.
This equates to 12 cents on the levy. The board will move 7 cents from the building fund to the bond fund, which would increase the current levy by 5 cents
“As things sit now the levy is 83 cents if this passes then the levy would go to 88 cents,” explained Superintendent Charles Isom. “This process hasn’t happened according to plan but we have finally settled on a number.”
The project includes eight elementary classrooms (four of those would be to replace the modulars), six high school rooms (two for School Within a School, one for CNA classes to be able to move those classrooms out of the church basement which costs the district $1,200 a month in rent). The project would also include the new entry on the west and a gym/auditorium.
Moving the entry would take foot traffic off of the highway, provide for an easier bus pullup and more adequate parking.
An elevator will be added for access to the second floor.
The gym would be a competition “gym’atorium” with 850 seats and a full size 50x30 stage.
The proposed gym is 1410 sq. ft. verse the 920 sq. ft. gym that is being used daily now.
The blueprints were displayed and explained.
“The purpose of the proposed bond is to expand and improve the learning environment and overall safety of our student body,” said Board President Justin Ansley. “To make sure that our students have a comfortable learning environment and to have access to pursue any and all educational opportunities that we can provide to them as a district.”
Micki Votruba asked about the plan for when the project goes over budget.
“I’ve never heard of a project that doesn’t go over some percent,” said Votruba.
Board Member Troy Turek explained he believed that there was a cushion factored in.
April Delsing asked what percentage is focused on academics vs. athletics. Isom apologized because he did not have that number but he assured her that he would have that number at the next community meeting.
“What is the option if the bond fails? Would you come back through the general election and downscale it?” asked Ron Jespersen.
“That’s been the discussion,” said Isom. “We would approach it from a different angle.”
“If that does happen what does the priority go to?” asked Joni Jespersen.
“Priority would go to classrooms,” added Isom.
The Board voted unanimously to move forward with the bond election process and voted to sign the resolution.
A committee will be formed and there will be community informational meetings held in the coming weeks.
“Any questions you should have, feel free to ask any of us and/or come to the meetings that will be advertised,” said Ansley.
Also during the meeting the Board accepted the resignation of Ashten McConnell at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. McConnell is currently teaching middle school math.
Three new contracts were approved for the 2020-2021 school year: Dawn Pinnt to serve as Guidance Counselor, Matthew Wood to serve as 7-12 PE instructor, and McKinley Backous as a 7-12 English teacher.
