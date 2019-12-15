Before the Monday, Dec. 9 meeting of the Hemingford Public School Board, Executive Director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Jack Moles provided the Board with updates as to what he’s been doing since he took over as director.
He was on his way to Chadron State College to meet with their Board to discuss the rural teacher shortage.
“We’ve been talking about a scholarship program for maybe five kids a year for each one of the State Colleges,” said Moles. “Have full tuition for four of five years if they are working for a degree in teaching.”
The 2020 NRCSA Spring Conference will be held on March 26 and 27, 2020, in Kearney.
If you have any questions regarding the Spring Conference please contact Jeff Bundy at 402-202-6028 or via e-mail at jbundy@nrcsa.net. Administration Reports were read:
— Special Education Director Mandy Plog reported on the open SpED position and is excited that we will have at least one applicant in the future. It might be more successful if we advertise in the local papers as well.
— High School Principal Daniel Kluver reported on the progress of the Hope Squad and Mrs. Hucke is excited about the program. He will be getting information to the staff in the near future. Mr. Maddox and Mrs. Kluver are interested in mentoring. It is a student driven program primarily.
— One-Act received third in Sidney and Winter Sports are under way and in full swing. Elementary School Principal Eric Arneson reported on MTSS and the teachers are focusing on interventions that may be needed; with the testing we can determine the student’s growth and what more may be needed.
—Superintendent Charles Isom report on the NASB Conference -- The new requirements for the SRO don’t pertain to Hemingford Schools because we are under the 50% utilization with our SRO.
Isom also reported on the Building Committee that met on December 3rd with Architect Lee Davies.
“I like what we’re going to present, eventually,” said Isom. “I will not have another committee meeting unless I have numbers.”
They will continue to finalize plans to present to the community. The committee will meet again on January 7, at 12:30 p.m. and will begin community meetings in
