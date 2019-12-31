Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Purchases Power Lift Cot

For several years know, members of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) have seen power cots and power lifts in our neighbors ambulances as well as at trainings and have been in awe of what a savings they could be. The savings initially doesn’t appear to be financial as the combination of the two set the HVFD back close to $50,000 but what it does save is a little bit of wear and tear on the department member’s body. Chief Bryner believes “this is a great piece of equipment that will improve the safety and reduce the chances of injuries during EMS calls”.
The purchase was the result of research and much discussion as to if the department really needed the equipment, if the money should go towards an ambulance update, would the equipment be too cumbersome... In the meantime the prices increased, the age of the department increased by nearly two years and the daytime and nursing home calls saw a reduction in volunteer turn-out. In August the HVFD held a special meeting that set the purchase in motion and on November 20th the power lift was installed in the first out ambulance and a demo power cot was put into service as ours had not arrived yet.
The purchase was in investment not only in the department members, especially the eight EMT’s, but the people served as well. The equipment will provide a smoother lift from the ground up to the level of the ambulance and the transition in and out of the ambulance will not be as harsh. The power lift and cot had their first official use a short three days after the installation and everything worked as it should; neither the EMS crew nor the patient sustained any additional injuries!
As always, department members will be happy to answer any questions regarding the equipment purchased or the department in general. Hope you had a safe holiday season.
