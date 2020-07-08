Heritage Days: Fun packed week even though different from tradition

The schedule has been released for Alliance Strong, Heritage Days 2020. Although all of the events are subject to change at any time due to Covid-19 precautions.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heritage Days will not be the traditional events that we are used to.
As you have heard by now I’m sure, Frazier Shows terminated their contract this year due to COVID-19 and current Directive Health Measures. Also there will also be no food vendors in the 300 block of Box Butte.
However, the Heritage Days Committee still felt that it was necessary to celebrate and could not bear to cancel the event altogether.
Wednesday, July 1st through Sunday, July 19th participating Alliance restaurants are celebrating with Restaurant BINGO!
Visit any participating local restaurant or stop in at the Alliance Chamber office. Bingo cards must be turned in by noon on Monday, July 20 for a chance to win a $25 gift card from participating restaurants.
Monday, July 13th through Friday, July 17th (or until found) there will be a Hunt for the Symbol – Find the symbol and win a gift card from a local business.
Tuesday, July 14th at the AHS Practice Field at 5:30 p.m. PREMA is presenting Hot Air Balloons and Activities for kids. (Weather permitting)
Also on Tuesday, Lacrosse will be played at Central Park at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, July 16th - United Way Heritage (Scavenger) Hunt and Laing Lake Day. Enjoy a day at Laing Lake!
Bring your paddle board, kayak, canoe or remote control boat and join us in participating in an obstacle course on the lake! Try your hand at navigating through the buoys, then do it again and time/video yourself. Tag us in your video to be eligible for a prize!
Enjoy a picnic or play some disc golf.
"My Wind Stuff" will be at Laing Lake on Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 for a kite festival. Come check out their kites or bring your own to fly. They will be hosting candy canons at 6:00 pm on Friday, 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Saturday and 1:00 pm on Sunday. Stop by at 4:00 pm on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 pm on Sunday to make a paper rocket and then launching it.
On Friday, July 17th 7th Street Dancers will perform under the balcony of the Knight Museum at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a movie in the Central Park at Dusk sponsored by Holiday Inn Express. The featured movie will either be Toy Story 4 or Frozen 2.
Saturday, July 18 – Cruise the Butte at 10 am. Decorate your vehicle for the theme “Alliance Strong”.
Register your vehicle at the Chamber office to Cruise the Butte for Heritage Days.
Due to the current Directed Health Measures "typical" parades are not allowed. So the Alliance Heritage Days committee would like you to dress up your vehicle for judging.
Pick up a registration form at Box Butte Central (305 Box Butte) to register your vehicle. Two places in three different categories will be eligible for $100 and $50 in chamber bucks. The categories are: Classic, Commercial, and Non-commercial.
Route map and number assignments will be disbursed upon registration.
This event is sponsored by the Alliance Times-Herald.
On Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be a Pet Show in the Central Park Sunken Gardens.
Come out and show off your pet.
Prizes will be awarded in 4 different categories:
Best Dressed - Cutest - Most Talented - Best of Show
Prizes provided by: Alliance Animal Clinic, the Animal Center & Bomgaars.
Alliance High School Activities will be hosting a 4 person scramble on Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 pm. For more details contact Troy Unzicker at 308-762-5475 or 308-760-2795
We wish we could bring you all the fun events during Heritage Days, but for the safety of vendors, staff and the Alliance community we feel these events will allow us to follow the Directed Health Measures. All events are subject to change due to Directed Health Measures or approval of events.
