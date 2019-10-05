Homecoming Week was a Blast

Rashell Neefe and Kinzee Swanson
Ledger School-to-Work
Hemingford High School’s Homecoming was last week, Sept. 23-27, 2019 and it was a true blast for everyone!
The theme Student Council picked this year was The Great Outdoors.
To get the week started, on Monday students dressed in their best beach or lake attire. A few boys thought it would be fun to show up in bikini tops to get into spirit, which was a great laugh for everyone. (Photo on 4B) That night, the Burning of the H was held at the fairgrounds symbolizing the start of homecoming week.
New this year, coronation was also held that night. Carter Buchheit and Jori Stewart were crowned this year’s King and Queen. Their court consisted of Luke Honstein, Storm Jespersen, Tyler Coleman, and Makenzy Chancellor. The night was filled with laughter, singing, and dancing.
Tuesday’s dress up theme was All Things Country. To furthermore get into spirit, each grade was assigned a part of the hallway to decorate to showcase this year’s theme.
Wednesday, the dress up day was Space or Jungle. Also on Wednesday was the well-loved Color Run and Olympics! Students gathered at the golf course and walked or ran around to be covered from head to toe in the brightest colors. (Photo on 4B) Afterwards, it was time to clean up with a giant slip-n-slide and then go to compete in the Olympic Day games. These games included things such as water balloon baseball, egg jousting, and condiment twister. After playing the games, each class then gathered and competed in class tug o’ war. To the previously reigning champions, the senior’s surprise, the freshman came out on top and were crowned this years tug o’ war champions.
On Friday, it was Spirit Day and the cheerleaders hosted an all school pep rally, which gave the elementary a chance to be a part of Homecoming. High school and elementary competed in dance-offs, frozen t-shirt contests, and even got to pie the administration in the face. This helped lift everyone’s spirits and get them excited for the football game that night where our Bobcats dominated against the Kimball Longhorns. After the game, students gathered in the gym to end off the week with the Homecoming Dance.
