The Village of Hemingford crews worked hard following the storm to keep the streets of Hemingford clear for the residents.
“The guys were out on Saturday trying to stay ahead of the blowing snow. They cleared streets from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” said Village Administrator Barb Straub. “They were back out early on Sunday morning and went through the afternoon clearing and trying to keep roads passable.”
The county was predicted to receive six to twelve inches of snow according to the radar. With the gusty north to northeast winds that came along with it that meant we were in for a good after Christmas snow storm.
The snow began to fall on Christmas night giving all of those dreaming of a White Christmas just what they wished for.
On Saturday gusts reached 25-30 mph, and higher, blowing and drifting snow. Meaning that the Village crews cleared the snow not once but at least twice.
Thanks to the help of Chris Thomas and many, many volunteers Village residents were able to drive the streets.
“Seems like so far this year it’s just like last year and the guys are having to move snow on the weekends,” Straub said. “We’ll see if that’s how the rest of the year goes.”
County Road Superintendent Barb Keegan stated that as of Monday evening the road crews were still battling the snow as it continues to drift.
“We tried clearing snow on Sunday but we ended up doing more harm than good,” Keegan said. “We were at it all day Monday and will continue to open roads as the weather permits.”
In other Village of Hemingford news, Marcie Thomas was sworn in as the newest Board Trustee on Friday, Dec. 27.
The opening on the Village Board came after Trustee Deb Hunter resigned during the monthly meeting in December.
Thomas put her application in as trustee so that she could be a part of the growth of Hemingford.
She was appointed unanimously.
“I’m glad to have somebody that has a voice,” said Straub. “Not that the other board members don’t. But she’s younger so it’s good to see someone younger interested in being on the board.”
“It’s important to keep work to keep Hemingford young, thriving and service oriented for the residents of Hemingford,” she added. “It just might open the minds of some of the younger people in town. We have three seats up for election in 2020 and it might just make them think, hmm I can do that.”
“I’m excited to keep moving forward. These old hats are good for their experience and wisdom but eventually we’re going to need new board members,” Straub said.
A little bit about Thomas: Marcie was born in Charleston, SC and lived there for 12 years, then moved to Pensacola Florida, with her mother, Linda, three brothers and one sister.
Marcie met the love of her life, Chris Thomas in 2000. Marcie moved to Hemingford in 2001, married Chris in 2003. Together, they moved to Denver in 2004, and returned to Hemingford in July 2009. They have two dogs Mack the boxer and Mingo the mastiff.
Marcie is most proud of starting and running two successful businesses here in Hemingford: MCT Trucking in September 2009, and MC Signs & Decals in 2016. Earlier this year, they moved from a home-based business into a brick and mortar space, downtown Hemingford, being able keep business and home life a little bit separate.
In Marcie’s spare time, she enjoys target shooting and riding ATV’s around Kings Canyon.
When asked who does she get her inspiration from, she said, “Chris, my husband, he has great work ethics.” Marcie also said, “He makes me think of things differently.”
Marcie’s hero is her mom, Linda, because she raised her five children by herself.
Marcie was asked what her quirky fact about her was, and her response was “I don’t like my butter melted on my toast.”
The next Village of Hemingford meeting will be Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m.
