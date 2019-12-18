Letters to Santa from Hemingford Elementary First Graders

Hemingford Elementary First Grade students from Mrs' Gasseling and Mrs. Benzel's classes share their letters to Santa Claus.
Thank you for letting us publish your notes and wishes for Christmas.
They were promptly sent off to the North Pole after making copies to publish in our newspaper and online.
Merry Christmas, kids!
Mrs. Gasseling’s Class
Dear Santa,
Happy Hanukkah! I selebrate the miracle of God. I want the miles morales costume, I also want nerf guns and 1,000 dollars. O light the Munora for my family.
Love, Ben Isabell
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! Is it cold at the north pole? I want a nerf gun, a remote control truck and some legos. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Jaxson Fritzler
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I like yor elfs. I want LOL peple I want the nitendo swirh and I want a purple bike. I want to help your elfs make toys.
Love, Kinlee Cotant
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do your elfs make toys? I want a America girl doll. A automatic vacuoom without a handle. And a puppys. If I was a elf I would help you.
Love, Addelyn Planansky
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays! Did Ellie give you my leter? I want wormushen lago set, iron man lago set and some instructions to bild a Robot. I will be nice.
Love, Cooper Butler
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How do you find our homes? I want make up, dolls, and I want a tablet. Plees give me my toys.
Love, Alyssa Stricker
Dear Santa,
Hi! What are your ran deers name? I want a vanity, a robot that does my chores and has real money and a computer, I have been on the good sided.
Love, Kennedy Mahony
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How is Rudolph? I want a metal detector, a wolf statue and a real baby wolf. I wish I could ride on your slay.
Love, Benni Lou Sorensen
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How do you get in my houses. I want a cotton candy maker, a shopy doll, and tablet. I will be nice.
Love, Khloe Stricker
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do the randeer fly? I want a LOL pet, Nintendo, and a pink scooter. I have been good.
Love, Fynlee Olsen
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How are the elfs? I want a black colt, a bridle and a tree for my room. I will draw a picture for you.
Love, Landon Grimes
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do your randeer fly? I want a unicorn blan kit. I want a fluffy rabit and I want rabbit shoos. I bin nice to my bruther.
Love, Madi Laws
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! What is the north pole like? I want battle boats, nerf guns, and a remote control boat. I am good.
Love, Jakob Schledewitz
Dear Santa,
Hi! What do the elfs do? I want a toy horse, a cotton candy maker, and a huverboard, I am going to clean the living room and the bedroom to get my toys.
Love, Harley Payne
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do your reindeer fly? I want pokemon games. I want playdo purple, blue, and green. And a robot that cleans my room. I will be nice at home.
Love, David Armenta
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! What do you do with the elfs? I want a Alexa, cubby the bear, and a robot that does my chors. Well I was probably good at school.
Love, Aria Ruzicka
Mrs. Benzel’s Class
Dear Santa,
Santa how were yor cookies last year? I want a comuter, and a bike, and a big big big! Lego set with transformers on it, I’m done now it was fun writing you this letter.
Love, Silas Lilley Stone
Dear Santa,
I don’t care what you give me but here are some ideas. I would like to have a hamster, or a LOL set with a home, and a guitar.
Love, Ivy Pockock
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good this year. I want a laptop and ipad, school toys. I want Braylee to be my sister.
Love, Boyd Dillard
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I want a nail stamper, I want two reindeer, I want a new shirt that has a star. I have been kind of meen.
Love, Jillian Henderson
Dear Santa,
I haven’t been nice cuz my sister has been meen. I want a DJ marshmellow helmit, and a rele kid fourwheeler cuz my dad hasn’t gave me one in years. I want a scateboard and I want a kebord.
Love, Kruze
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas and a new skooter for Christmas. Also I want a basketball and a fourweeler for me and my dad.
Love, Alden Kinnen
Dear Santa,
I want a phone. I want one reindeer. I want new shoos and I want some fake nails.
Love, Kynsi Jordan
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? This is all I want for Christmus. A baby kitten, two Barbie dolls, a big nest with hatchables inside. I will leef home and make hot chocolate and sum cookies.
Love, Gracia Votruba
Dear Santa,
Your are awesome! My sister has been mean. Please give me a mindcraft lego set, a phone that does everything, a drone, and a red truck, a family picture, a puppy, and puppy toys.
Love, Kolten Covey
Dear Santa,
I want a Rams helmit, shoulder pads, and a Rams jersey, a thigh pads, and knee pads. Santa how do you get magic to your sleigh and your reindeer?
Love, Christian Sorensen
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? What I want for Christmas is a lego set, a mouth guard, some football gloves, cleets, a drone, and some books.
Love, Eston Collins
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents! I want two LOL’s a big sister LOL, a big and little hatchable. I will leave cookies.
Love, Adde Bryer
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good this year. I want an electronic scooter, a hair die marker, a macup set, and a jojo bowe set. I will leave cookies,
Love, Braylee Hansen
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good this year! I want a robot that does whatever I say, Then a drone, a spirit ride, and a bed set.
Love, Carly Harwood
Dear Santa,
Iv’e been feeding the horses. I want a big hatchable and little hatchable. I want a stuffed animal reindeer that’s name is Rudolph. The last thing I want is a little puppy.
Love, Lenore Butler
Dear Santa,
I have been very good! I want a parakeet, Bronco jersey, Patriots jersey, Giants jersey, a nitendo switch, a sister location toy, Blaziken plush, Blasiken toy, and pokemon cards.
Love, Karter Miller
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? We will make you cookies and milk. I want a lago Jurassic world lago set, a nerf crossbow, and a iPhone X.
Love, Quade Jones
