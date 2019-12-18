Lt. Governor Mike Foley tours Hemingford Businesses

Nebraska’s Lt. Governor Mike Foley was scheduled to visit and tour Hemingford on Oct. 10 but had to reschedule due to a forecasted blizzard.
After some careful coordinating by Hemingford Cooperative Telephone/Mobius’s Community Enhancement/ Marketing Director Joni Jespersen, the event was rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Members of the community were invited to join an area tour with the Lt. Governor and Central & Western Nebraska Director Brittany Hardin.
The tour began in the Red Zone at the Hemingford Public Schools with Breakfast provided by the Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company.
Superintendent Charles Isom welcomed the group along with speeches from High School Principal Daniel Kluver, Student Council students, and National Honor Society students. The students spoke about their educations and goals for their future.
“I had a magnificent drive out here yesterday through the Sandhills,” said Foley. “Every time I drive through the Sandhills I think about all of the people in Lincoln and Omaha that have never seen the beauty of Nebraska. It’s always kind of strange to me that the great population centers of our state are on the eastern part but the beauty of our state is west.
The group boarded a school bus and headed towards the golf course to check out the progress on the Village Solar Array.
Other stops included the Hemingford Diorama, Dave’s Pharmacy, Mobius, The Body Shop, Panhandle Public Health District, Hemingford Fire Department, Prairie Sky Seed, Farmers Co-op, and Table Top Meats.
Foley said he was very impressed and enjoyed seeing how Hemingford has grown.
He said, “Thank you for what you are doing for our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.