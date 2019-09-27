Mayer speaks on behalf of Rural Nebraska

FCC Commissioner, Chairman Ajit Pai recently visited Nebraska during his Digital Opportunity Tour. The tour involved several stops in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and ended in Chairman Pai’s home state of Kansas.
Chairman Pai visited a Nebraska farm near Waverly, NE to see connected technologies in the fields to improve productivity and efficiency while saving costs. University of Nebraska’s Professor of Law, Gus Hurwitz held a “Fireside Chat” that was open to the public along with a round table that focused on members from the agriculture community, education, broadcasting and telecommunications. Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company, General Manager, Tonya Mayer had the opportunity to speak on behalf of rural broadband carriers and shared success stories of robust fiber networks here in Hemingford.
“It was a great privilege to represent our company and share our story with Chairman Pai,” Mayer said. “It is so important that robust and reliable broadband is available to rural Nebraskans and I appreciate the interest the Chairman takes in rural America.”
