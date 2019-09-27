EDITORS NOTE: I was selected as the People’s Choice during this fundraiser. It is an honor and I’m so glad that you all liked my dress and flowers made out of old Ledgers. I had so much fun making them and representing The Ledger.
The Ledger Ladies participated in the Alliance Recreation Center’s Catwalk & Cocktails fundraiser in Alliance on Saturday evening.
They strutted down the runway in outfits made mostly of old Ledgers.
“It was a fun way to be involved in our community,” said Holly Wade. “We’re looking forward to participating again next year.”
Students from the Western Nebraska Community College Lineman School were voted as the overall winners by judges Kelsey Turman, Julie Weems, Serena Bremer, and Kendra Schott.
“Our Catwalk & Cocktails fundraiser this past weekend was so much fun,” said ARC Executive Director Mara Anderson. “Thanks to our sponsors at Parker, Westco, Dairy Queen, Bernie’s Hardware, and First National Bank along with everyone who purchased a ticket we were able to raise over $8,000 that will be used towards our Financial Aid Fund. This fund helps us never turn any community member away based on their ability to pay. From programs like ARC AfterSchool and Full-Day Summer Camp to flag football, KinderGym, and memberships to this facility, we welcome community members from all walks of life.”
“There is nowhere else in town that does what the ARC does for our families and children,” said ARC Board Member Wren Wilcox. “The support of the community is so important to its survival and to keep developing it into a key piece of our town.”
“The event itself was a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “From a dancing t-rex, to an eye ball, a lineman crew and Dobby's Frontier Town, we had 20 modeling groups and the audience laughed about every second of the show. It was entertaining and an awesome way for people -- both models and audience members -- to support the ARC while having a fun and unique night on the town.”
Anderson announced some big news this week.
The Alliance Recreation Center was selected as one of the 20 finalists for the 2019 Community First Award. If chosen the ARC would receive $25,000 from First National Bank of Omaha. They need your help by voting at www.AllianceRecCenter.com through Friday.
The $25,000 would be used to install playground equipment.
The new playground equipment would:
Add 2.5 weekly hours of play for students of ARC AfterSchool, which more than doubling the time they receive in school
Provide more quality opportunities of play for children in Full-Day Summer Camp and all other ARC programs and activities.
Offer the community’s youth access to critical physical and social development opportunities.
Establish a community priority on projects that directly impact youth development.
“Play is SO IMPORTANT for kids,” Anderson said. “We must make sure they have every opportunity to learn and grow through active playtime. As Albert Einstein said, ‘Play is the highest form of research.’ So let’s do this! Bring on the final and most critical round of this community grant project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.