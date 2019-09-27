National Public Lands Night 2019: Find Great Health in Your Favorite National Park!
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is the place to be on September 28, 2019, for National Public Lands Day. This year Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will host activities in the afternoon and evening to foster finding health and wellness in national park settings. Starting at 4:00 p.m., you can participate in fitness and movement activities like GROOVE Dancing and Tai Chi, learn about an American Indian perspective on the celestial night sky, make your own star ornament, and stargaze with telescopes in the evening. The visitor center will have extended hours beyond the regular 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. summer hours, closing instead at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The National Public Lands Day event at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument (AFBNM) will begin at 4:00 p.m. with GROOVE Dancing, led by Holly Wade of the Body Shop in
Hemingford, Nebraska. Ms. Wade says, “GROOVE is a dance experience where we unite in a common move or rhythm, and you do it your unique way! Simple moves, no complex choreography, no right or left. You can’t get it wrong.” Adults and children of all ages can easily participate.
At 5:00 p.m., Kim Haas will lead a Tai Chi session. Tai Chi is a Chinese practice that emphasizes gentle movement and fosters balance. Ms. Haas has instructed Tai Chi at the Body Shop in Hemingford, Nebraska, since 2006.
At 6:00 p.m., Carol Snow of the Seneca Nation, will present Star Medicine, a program discussing a Native American understanding of the healing powers of Mother Earth and spiritual aspects of Star Medicine. After the talk, Ms. Snow will facilitate a session that allows participants to make their own star-themed copper amulets. Her hope is that participants can use these talismans as focal points when practicing deep breathing and mindfulness.
At 7:00 p.m., Tom Robinson will bring his telescopes to tour visitors around the night sky. Mr. Robinson has taught math and science for 21 years at Western Nebraska Community College. Astronomy is his favorite subject to teach.
For all activities, meet at the visitor center. All programs are free of charge. The AFBNM Visitor Center will be open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday September 28, 2019. Snacks and hot cocoa will be served.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located only 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska or 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road. The visitor center hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn till dusk. Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is free. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo, on Facebook.
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.
