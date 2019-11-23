Nebraska chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) has implemented a scholarship program for graduating seniors and non-traditional students who are preparing to enter college or secondary education as a full or part-time student. Students must reside at a Nebraska NAHRO member housing agency to be eligible.
The scholarship fund will be administered by the Nebraska NAHRO scholarship committee and will offer a $1,000.00 (for full-time student) or $500.00 (for part-time student) scholarship to be paid for the Fall semester. The student will need to re-apply each year for a continuation of the scholarship. The funds will go directly to the school that the student will be attending. The school will deposit the money in the students account and may only be used to pay for tuition, books, and activities directly related to the student’s education.
This scholarship will be formally presented at the Nebraska NAHRO Spring Workshop. The winner will receive a trip for him/herself and one parent/guardian/guest to attend the workshop luncheon. For further information, contact Nebraska NAHRO state service officer, Heather Looper at 402-435-0941 or email ne_nahro_sso@hotmail.com. To obtain an application you may call the Alliance Housing Authority at (308) 762-5130 or stop by the office at 300 South Potash #27 between the hours of 8:30 and 5:00 Monday – Thursday.
