Tuesday morning, the Box Butte County Commissioners met for their second monthly meeting for January. The meeting fell on a Tuesday due to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During the meeting, executive session was called to discuss personnel. Those present during the executive session were Commissioners Mike McGinnis, Susan Lore, and Doug Hashman along with County Attorney Terry Curtiss and Jon Worthman’s legal counsel Maren Chelloupka.
The doors of the Commissioners room on the second floor of the courthouse remained closed for nearly an hour before the public was allowed back in.
The meeting continued with no action taken. A few more agenda items were discussed before a document was brought in for consideration.
County Attorney Curtiss read the document out loud.
The document read that Box Butte County would continue to cover the cost of Jon Worthman’s health coverage until July 31, 2020.
“…JON WORTHMAN, having assumed inactive/disability status with the Nebraska Bar Association and for that reason had his license to practice temporarily suspended, that JON WORTHMAN, is on medical leave through July 31, 2020, and shall not receive the salary otherwise due the Box Butte County Defender,” states Resolution 2020-02.
Worthman shall resign his position effective July 31, 2020.
The Law Office of Kelly, Ostdiek, Ossian, and Vogl shall be retained to serve as interim Box Butte County Public Defender through July 31, 2020. Rebecca Chesek shall be lead attorney providing Public Defender Services with other qualified attorneys of the firm providing support.
All Commissioners signed Resolution 2020-02 and nothing else was said publicly about the situation.
According to Scottsblufflaw.com Rebecca Chasek grew up on a ranch south of Chadron and graduated from Chadron High School in 2008. Rebecca attended Chadron State College and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors Degree in Legal Studies and a minor in Criminal Justice. She went on to the University of Nebraska College of Law, earning her Juris Doctor in May 2017. During her time in law school she clerked at the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office in Rushville, Nebraska and Dawes County Public Defender’s Office in Chadron, Nebraska. In May 2017, Rebecca proudly returned home to Chadron to practice law. After being admitted to the Nebraska Bar in September, Rebecca joined Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl, and Snyder. She looks forward to providing legal services in the Panhandle and her hometown.
