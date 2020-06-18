Online banking now offered at Hemingford Credit Union

Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union is excited to announce that they can now offer online banking services to their 1,000+ members.
“We’re very excited and the membership is loving it so far,” said Credit Union Manager Kathy Gettert.
To prepare for the kickoff, they have been testing it and testing it and were able to go live online and mobile on Monday, June 15, 2020.
“We’re very happy to be able to offer this service to our members and hoping to grow our membership,” Gettert said.
The online services are available on their website at hemingfordcreditunion.com and an app is available for both Android and Apple users.
The ladies at the Credit Union are available to help members however they can. There is a kiosk set up at the Credit Union so that employees can assist members with setting up their accounts online.
“We’re here to help you get set up or help you get familiar with how to use the app,” Gettert added.
Stop by at see them at 801 Box Butte Avenue or give them a call at (308) 487-5578, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“People have been asking when we were going to start offering online banking for years,” Gettert said. “We’re excited to be able to offer this service to our members.”
The startup cost to move to online banking was high and something that the small credit union just couldn’t sustain.
“We obtained a grant and that helped get the set up cost taken care of,” said Gettert.
They received a grant from National Credit Union Administration. Most of the credit unions in Nebraska are considered small town credit unions. There are around 80 credit unions in Nebraska with 75 percent of those being small town credit unions.
“I know we’ve lost a lot of the younger folks over the years because we didn’t have the online capabilities but we’re hoping to get some of them back.”
“We have always worked very hard on the service side to compensate for that,” she added.
Members were able to call anytime to check their balance or have a printout ready for them to pick-up.
This is just one more way that banking has evolved throughout the 38 years that Gettert has managed the Hemingford Community Credit Union.
The Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union was scheduled to host their annual meeting in March but that meeting was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Tiffany McGowan has been with the Hemingford Community for two years this past April.
“We were so lucky to get her with all of her credit union experience and knowledge,” Gettert said. “She was instrumental in getting our online banking set up. She was the driving force in helping us get set up.”
If you are not already a member of the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union here’s how you know if you qualify to become a member:
If you have a "487" phone number/Hemingford Co-Op Telephone Co. Shareholder
If you are a Farmers Co-op Shareholder
If you are a Hemingford Schools Student
or if you are an employee of any of these.
History of the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union:
On February 2, 1951, ten neighbors, friends and Co-Op stockholders met to organize the first credit union in Hemingford. Those who initially pledged to deposit funds to establish the Credit Union were:
- J. M. Lliteras
- Elvin L. Jespersen
- C. F. Hookham
- John L. Wiltsey
- Charles C. Roth
- P. A. Dyer
- H. C. Hansen
- Frank Dee
- Joe T. Tlamka
- Ralph G. Hennings
On March 29, 1951, the Hemingford Co-Operative Federal Credit Union was granted its charter by the Bureau of Federal Credit Unions.
The field of membership, or common bond, was described as:
Members and employees of the Farmers Union Co-Operative Oil Association, Farmers Co-Operative Elevator Company, Farmers Union Co-Operative Store and Hemingford Telephone Company in Hemingford, Nebraska; employees of this credit union; members of their immediate families; and organizations of such persons.
Instrumental in founding, organizing and establishing the Credit Union was Harold Wingstad, then Secretary-Treasurer/Manager of the CB & Q Credit Union in Alliance, Nebraska. With his encouragement and guidance, the original members pooled their resources for the aid and benefit of members of the community.
J. M. Lliteras, Lloyd Amsberry, Percy Dyer and Ralph Hennings comprised the first Board of Directors. Mr. Lliteras was elected as the first Treasurer (Manager) and served as such until September, 1952.
The Credit Union has since been managed by:
- C. T. Lovell – September 1952 through December 1954
- Mary Lliteras – January 1955 through May 1957
- Carmen (Lliteras) Knaub – June 1957 through March 1982
- Kathryn Votruba – March 1982 through October 1982
- Kathy Gettert – November 1982 to date
H. C. Hansen, Frank Dee and William Kiester were elected to the first Credit Committee, on which Mr. Hansen continued to serve until his death in 1965.
Those who first served on the Supervisory Committee were A. G. Greenwood, C. A. Burleau and Ronald Hopkins.
The Credit Union has since been served by many, many volunteers, whose support has been vital to the Credit Union’s success.
During the first 17 1/2 years of existence, the Credit Union was operated primarily out of the Farmers Union Co-Operative Oil Association. For a short time, it was headquartered at the Farmers Union Coop Store and also at the Robert and Mary Lliteras residence.
In August, 1968, the Credit Union relocated to 506 Niobrara, where it operated for 14 years. From November 1982 to November 1985, its headquarters was located in the Gregory’s Insurance offices, but has since been moved back to 506 Niobrara until July of 1995. It was then moved to its present location at 801 Box Butte Avenue, in the old Bank of Hemingford building, and the Credit Union purchased the property in March of 2000.
The Credit Union had very modest beginnings, which some of the original members taking out loans to deposit in their personal share accounts to build the Credit Union’s assets and capital. Being the first credit union in the community, plus being a new, unknown business with limited funds for promotion, it was some time before the Credit Union experience substantial growth.
In 1989 the credit union’s name was changed to Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union. The Credit Union today still server Co-Op stockholders and their families, but over the years has expanded their field of membership to:
Members and employees of the following in Hemingford, Nebraska:
Farmers Co-operative Elevator Company
Hemingford Co-operative Telephone Company
Employees of Hemingford Community Care Center who work in Hemingford, Nebraska.
Faculty, staff, school board members and students of Hemingford Public Schools (School District #10) in Hemingford, NE;
Employees of this credit union;
Members of their immediate families; described as follows: spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent or grandchild, including step-parents, step-children, step-siblings and adoptive relation-ships, or persons living in the same residence, maintaining a single economic unit.
Organizations of such persons.
Hemingford Credit Union has over the years served the purpose for which it was intended. That being, to provide a financial institution whereby members pool their resources for the benefit of each other. Our mission today remains:
Your community’s member-owned Credit Union where member’s needs come first!
