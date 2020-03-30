With the recent announcement of a COVID-19 positive case in Scotts Bluff County, further information is being shared with the public to limit the spread. This case has been determined to be community spread, someone who has been infected but health officials aren’t sure where or how.
If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.
If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.
Healthcare providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at:
- Scotts Bluff County Health Department: 308-630-1580
- Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764
Location
Timeframe
Funeral at YMCA Trails West Camp
1918 S Beltline Hwy W
Scottsbluff
Subway
814 W 27th
Scottsbluff
Main Street Market
401 S Beltline Hwy W
Scottsbluff
Staples
Safeway
601 Broadway
Scottsbluff
Walmart
3322 Ave I
Scottsbluff
The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:
- Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm
- Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Important updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.
