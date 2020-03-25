Post Playhouse 2020 Season Cancelled

2021 Season in planning
After deep consideration, the Board of Directors and I have decided to cancel the Post Playhouse’s 2020 Summer Season due to the Coronavirus Global Pandemic. Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our production team, our local audiences, and our visitors to the area. We plan to pick up next year with our 2021 season and be stronger than ever.
Post Playhouse is not the only theatre cancelling performances through the summer of 2020. Sadly, nearly all professional theatres across the country have had to take similar measures. The government recommendations for cancellations of public events have very extreme consequences for theatres and theatre artists across the country. Just like with all industries nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals’ jobs are at stake not only this year, but for years to come as many theatres will close permanently. We are not planning on closing forever. We are taking every step possible to ensure that we deliver a vibrant and exciting 2021 season next year.
Now more than ever, we need you, our faithful supporters, to help make sure that we can open our doors again next season. You can make an incredible impact by transferring your ticket purchases to next year’s season or donating your tickets back to the Post Playhouse. During this unprecedented time, these ticket transfers and donations can help ensure that we have funds to continue operating in the future. Without a summer season this year, we will not have as many production expenses, but we also will not be able to count on any further ticket revenue to cover our non-production related expenses (utilities, internet, box office, etc.) that we pay every month of the year, regardless of when shows are being produced.
For those who have already purchased tickets for our cancelled 2020 Summer Season, we are offering the following options:
- You may make a fully tax-deductible donation of the value of your ticket back to the Post Playhouse. The Post Playhouse is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization. Please consider this option if you can.
- You may transfer your ticket value to a gift certificate in your name. You will then be able to use this gift certificate on any new ticket purchases made for our 2021 Summer Season. This option will also help us keep the lights on in preparation for 2021.
- 2020 Season Subscriptions can also be transferred to our 2021 Season.
- If you prefer to receive a refund for your tickets for our 2020 Season, we will honor that request.
Whichever choice you make regarding your 2020 ticket purchases, we thank you for being a supporter of the Post Playhouse. We will be personally reaching out to everyone who bought tickets for this season and discussing the options available. This will take time, so we thank you in advance for your graciousness.
We are also asking our annual donors, show sponsors, and program advertisers to allow us to transfer contributions to our 2021 Summer Season. We hope that you will consider helping us to keep our doors open so that we can continue to bring joy to our community members, visitors, and audiences through live theatrical experiences for years to come.
