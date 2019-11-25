Recipes for the Perfect Turkey Day from Hemingford Kindergarten Students

Mrs. Frost’s Kindergarten Class in Hemingford would like to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

They have cooked up some recipes to make your 2019 Thanksgiving meal one to remember.

By Quinston Towne

Just half of salt

Some pepper

4 Sausage

4 Bacon

I will cook it for 10 minutes at home with mom’s crockpot. You will need to cook it for 10 minutes. Then you pray before eating.

By Cecilia Arneson

Half Sugar

Half Salt

Meat

Half water

You have to boil the turkey first not too hot. I will cook it in the oven at 26 degrees for half an hour. Open and poke it. If it’s not raised keep cooking. Blow it off and enjoy!

By Keegan Rhoads

Noodles

2 Eggs

Toast

Macaroni and chicken

Put the turkey on a pan, my mom will help me cook. We will put it in the microwave for 60 minutes. Mom will get it out and we will eat it!

By Easton Hitchcock

Half a cup of Salt

Meat

Pepper

Sausage

I will cook my turkey on the stove for 5 hours. When it’s done, bring it to the table, let is cool off and enjoy with my friends!

By Aspen Staudenmaier

M&Ms

Chips

Pancakes

Fruit pie

First you put the turkey in a pan. Put it on the stove for 5 minutes. Let it cool off for a little bit. My dad or papa with carve it. Then we will eat it!

By Abby Long

Milk

Cereals

Ketchup

Apples

I will use salt and a little bit of sugar. We will make a cake and cookies. Put the turkey in the stove for 10 minutes. I will put a glove on and I hold the turkey like this…. (arms out) My mom will help me set it down so I don’t drop it on the table and we will let it cool off. We will eat it with my family (not the babies because they can’t have that!)

By Emmie Merrill

Eggs

Water

Cake mix

Sprinkles

I will put the turkey in the oven on hot hot. I will cook it for 5 minutes. I don’t know what we will do after.

By Bentley Thayer

Pizza

Apples

Orange

Put the turkey it on the stove for 10 minutes. Go and get the turkey when it’s done. Then we will eat it.

By Eli Jacobo

Pepperoni

Chicken

Cheese

Sprinkles

Put the turkey in the oven at 6 degrees for 7 minutes. Cut the turkey and eat it with Dad.

By Ryder Carter

Ham

Mac and cheese

Chicken

Cheese a lot of cheese

First put the turkey on a plate and make it on fire. We will put it on the stove because it will burn up. Then we will put it off the plate, put it in the fridge for awhile. Get some salt and put it all over and use all the other stuff until it’s all gone. I would use all the hot peppers with it. I will eat with grandma, grandpa, my mom and dad and my papa.

By Brody Keane

Green Beans

Peaches

Corn dogs

Chicken

I will put my turkey in a pan. I will use the oven at 70 degrees for 80 hours. When it’s one i will put it in a pan and bring it to the table. I will eat it with Grandma and Grandpa and everyone else that I don’t know their names.

By Shayne Younger

Oatmeal

Cereal

Chicken

Mac and cheese

Put the turkey into a pot. Put some salt on it. I will cook it in the crockpot for 15 minutes. Put more salt and pepper on it. I will enjoy it with my sisters.

By Logan Foster

Mac and cheese

Meat

Rice

Chicken

Put the turkey in the microwave for 10 minutes then put it in a pot. I will put it in the pot so it can cook more. Take it out of the pot. Then put it in the oven. We will take it out of the oven and put it in the freezer. Then eat it later with mommy and Lucy.

By Nevaeh Thompson

Salt

Pepperonis

Meat

Eggs

Put the turkey on the stove for 1 minute. Take it out, put it on the table. Let it cool down then I will eat it with my family!

By Shelby Sulzbach

Salt

Pepper

Soup

Potatoes

Put the potatoes in the turkey. Then put the salt on the turkey. Then we will but the pepper on the turkey too. We will mix it. We will cook it on the stove for 1 hour. When it’s done we will add whipped cream to it. I will eat it with my family.

By Payten Hunter

Milk

Chicken

Potatoes

Salt

Wash the turkey first. Then you need to put it in the pan. We will put it on the stove. You need to cook it for 20 minutes. Cut the turkey and eat it with my mom and dad and Eli.

