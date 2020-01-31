High school, junior high, varsity, junior-varsity, boys, girls… if it was a home Bobcat game then chances are that John Prochazka was there either running the clock or refereeing.
“When the parents sitting in the stands used to be players themselves, that’s when I knew it was time to hand over my whistle,” Prochazka said. “I was going to retire last year but Tim Lanik (Hemingford Athletic Director) talked me into going another year.”
John is a 1975 graduate of Hemingford High School and began running clock for basketball games before he graduated and then when he came back home after college he picked right back up where he left off.
“At the time Glen Kotschwar was the one that was running the clock all of the time,” Prochazka said. “He finally had to quit and asked if I could do all of the games. “Man, that was a long time ago.
He didn’t start running clock for football games until 1977 or 1978. This past season was his last year for that as well.
“When I took over (for football), Clarence Reindl was running it,” Prochazka said. “At that time they had him at a little tiny table right underneath the score clock. That’s where he would sit to watch the game and run the clock… sitting outside, wind blowing, snowing, raining, cold and everything! When I took over for him they moved it from there, up to the crow’s nest so I never did have to do it outside.”
“Clarence was really old when I took over for him,” Prochazka recalled. “He got to the point where he couldn’t hear and he couldn’t see very well. The Bobcats lost a game because he didn’t shut the clock off in time so the coach had enough. I remember John Stanton coming to me and asking me to run clock if he could get Clarence to retire. He was sitting outside and clear on the other side of the field, couldn’t see or hear very well so you really couldn’t blame the guy but I was happy to take over.”
“I was talking to Tim Lanik about it the other night a little bit and he remembered it.”
“Now that old crow’s nest… it was horrible,” Prochazka laughed.
“They just buried four telephone posts and put a small building big enough for four people in it. It was just a little square box up there with the announcer, which for a long time was Lyle Fodnes, me, the Hemingford Coach, and someone else. Anyone from the opposing team had to be on top. There were no steps so they backed a pickup up to it and used a ladder to climb up to get in there. It was really cold up there too.”
He recalled one of the first basketball games that he ran clock for. It was a game against Chadron.
“When I first started it was an old manual clock with a dial on there,” Prochazka said. “There were no three point shots then there was a switch that you had to flip so when it got to zero it would automatically buzz… not sure why it would work that way but every once in a while you would forget. I could feel it click if I forgot so it would take just a half a second or so to flip that switch, well right at halftime I forgot to flip the switch up so right before halftime a kid for Chadron shot a two pointer and there was no buzzer! He shouldn’t have been able to get the shot off but because I forgot to flip that switch he got the shot off and we ended up losing the game by one point. I felt so bad. Oh the coach was so mad. And that would have been a big win because at the time Chadron was quite a bit bigger than us.”
He recalled that when he first began running the clock, Hemingford didn’t have a girls basketball team. And that 90 percent of the games on Friday nights so there weren’t really that many games going on.
“Shortly after I started keeping clock then they formed a girls team plus they started playing on Friday and Saturdays plus a couple times a week sometimes,” Prochazka said.
The number of games that John has ran the clock or refereed would be impossible to ever know. He estimated somewhere around 1,000 then when we started thinking about other teams and other years that number quickly grew.
“Probably the main reason that I did it when I got out of high school was so I could get into the games for free then I just kept doing it,” he laughed. “I’ve really enjoyed it though. It kept me active and it kept me going to the games.”
Think about the changes in the 45 years that he has been involved in both sports.
“Probably the biggest change was in technology,” he said. “Probably have learned to run four different score clocks. The first one was all manual, now you can put the player in there and it automatically keeps track of fouls. The first one you had to use a stop watch to keep track of time outs. We used to keep track of the fouls on the foul pole. I still have the pole at home in my garage. Heck, we used to use the same score clock for football and basketball.”
Other changes were going from two refs to three, high socks to low socks and back to long socks, short shorts to long shorts and getting a little shorter again.
“I’ve had a lot of fun but it’s time to do something different,” he said.
John is looking forward to being able to spend more time with his grandkids and be able to go on more vacations.
