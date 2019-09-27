Running Lakes, Monuments

Last Tuesday, the Hemingford Cross Country team traveled to Bridgeport to compete at the Run at the Rocks Invite. Other teams present at the meet include Bayard, Bridgeport, Minitare, Mitchell, Mullen, and Sidney.
In the Junior High race, Carlye Kresl had a tremendous day. She placed 2nd out of 45 runners with a time of 10:19.
Dawson Christopherson just missed a medal this week, placing 11th with a time of 10:16. Boady Hunter was 17th with a time of 11:15, Nathan Randolph was 22nd at 11:40, Gavin Bell placed 30th at 12:53, Bode Cornish was 32nd at 13:09, Drew Varner was 36th at 14:17.
The Lady Bobcats also had a great day! Jori Stewart continues to set the pace for Hemingford. She earned 5th place out of 30 runners with a time of 23:54. Catherine Bryner placed 15th with a time of 26:33. Destiny Hanson continues to look stronger as she finished 17th with a time of 27:27.
The Boys Varsity overcame a lot of tough competition. They placed 2nd place as a team, just behind Mitchell. Isaiah Bryner led the Bobcats for the third week in a row. He placed 11th with a time of 19:45. John Ansley was 14th with a time of 20:40, Jacob Clouse was 15th at 20:43, Jaydon Walker was 19th at 21:24, Braden Christopherson was 23rd at 21:52, Zane Hinman was 28th at 22:54, and Taren Hunter was 47th with a time of 26:58.
Alliance Invitational
September 21th, 2019
The Bobcats were back in action this past Saturday at the Alliance Invitational held at Laing Lake. This is one of the largest meets the Bobcats see this year, facing teams from Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Chadron, Kimball, Mitchell, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington, and South Platte.
Carlye Kresl led the Jr. High girls, placing 15th out of 79 girls with a time of 13:41. Serenity Dillard placed 56th with a time of 16:46.
During the Jr. High Boys race, Dawson Christopherson once again led the young Bobcat team. He placed 22nd out of 86 runners with a time of 12:46. Boady Hunter was 42nd with a time of 13:35, Gavin Bell was 65th at 15:01, and Nathan Randolph was 67th at 15:12.
The High School girls had some of their season best times. Jori Stewart continues to lead the Lady Bobcats. She placed 22nd out of 63 girls with her season best of 23:25. Destiny Hanson placed 37th with a season best time of 24:44. Kyla Walker also ran her first 5k of the year for Hemingford, running a 29:29.
The Varsity boys had another strong day of running, earning a 7th place team finish. Isaiah Bryner placed 30th out of 73 runners, with a time of 19:58. Jacob Clouse was 36th at 20:20. John Ansley was 44th at 21:00, Braden Christopherson was 45th at 21:00, and Zane Hinman was 52nd at 21:11. During the Junior Varsity race, Luke Honstein placed 38th with a time of 23:12 and Taren Hunter was 51st, running a personal best time of 24:43.
The Bobcats travel to Gordon-Rushville this Thursday.
