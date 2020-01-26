Solar field nearly complete

“Things are going well out at the solar field,” said Michael Larson a GenPro Energy Solutions representative during January’s Village of Hemingford Board of Trustee’s Meeting.
“We have all of the solar modular installed and all of the wiring done. There is very little bit of work to do yet. What is left is pretty much waiting on the transformer and that should be in in March or April. We are still looking at having it started at the end of April which was our original intent. We do not have any scheduling impacts at this point. We will be finished up in the next week or two until the rest of our equipment arrives. It’s going really well. All of our guys are very impressed with the Village and really impressed with what they have seen.”
“We do have one issue and have been working with Kyle on that…” Larson said.
“There was a miss step somewhere in the engineering and the transformer that we ordered was for a different configuration of distribution system. Our engineers say that there is a work around for that and we can still use that transformer. So we are trying to look for ways to do that.”
“If it’s not going to work then we will order a different transformer, there will be some time delay and some money out of our pockets but we are not going to stick you guys with something that will have problems later on down the road.”
“Would it be better to just order the right one right now and then be done so we know that we’ve got the right one?” questioned Trustee Richard Wacker.
“The problem is if we order a new one then we’ll be at the end of a line again and we’ll have the same 20-25 week time frame to get it,” Larson said. “Within the next week or so we will hopefully have an answer and then we can tell them to keep going or change the configuration. We already have plans in place to make that change if necessary.”
During Kyle Huss’ Utility Department Report he filled the Board in a little bit more on this “miss step”. He explained the conversations that he had had with Larson and a number of other engineers and electricians.
“They ordered a transformer for a Delta system and we got what they call a Wye electrical system,” Huss said. “They are not compatible… At the end of the day everybody we have talked to have said that you could not put a Delta transformer onto a Wye system. If you cobble anything it’s going to mean more problems down the road.”
The Village Trustees gave Huss permission to inform GenPro that they need to order the right transformer and do it the right way at GenPro’s expense.
“To me it’s just common sense,” Wacker said. “Even if they can configure that or think they can, to me, that’s just asking for problems later on down the road.”
Larson noted that GenPro is still looking at Arbor Day to plant trees. They had to take out more trees than they originally thought for the solar project.
They will be planting 25 trees throughout town: some possibly at the fairgrounds, some at the city park, and some through a lottery type drawing for residents/businesses.
A public meeting was held for the council’s consideration of rezoning a lot. The Board heard from Daniel H. Skavdahl, owner of Apex Storage, LLC. The property that he was asking to be rezoned is located at 708 Wyoming Ave. and was currently zoned R2-M. Skavdahl requested that the Planning Commission and the Board change it to C (commercial) to use the property for storage units.
He currently has units in Mitchell and showed the Board pictures of his current facilities.
“Mitchell demographics are pretty similar to Hemingford,” Skavdahl said. “There’s not a lot of storage so it could be beneficial to the residents instead of driving to Alliance to drop off their belongings, they would have something a little handier. It is also our opinion that we would make better use of that lot.”
“Would those trees need to go then?” asked Trustee Richard Wacker.
“I think they are going to have to,” Skavdahl said. “To really utilize that property the way you need to and to put the buildings in that we plan, it would be tough leaving those in there. I will make the property look good as far as landscaping and I’d like to put a sapling.”
Kyle Huss spoke on behalf of the Planning Commission.
“Our recommendation is to rezone that lot,” Huss said. “It would be something great to have in the community, there’s definitely a need for it. You guys have seen the pictures of what he has in Mitchell and it is going to look good.”
“It’s a good location, as far as locations go,” added Wacker.
The Board moved to rezone the lot to Commercial from R2-M.
