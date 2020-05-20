Spring 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists released

CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced the names of 571 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 academic honors lists.
The President’s List consists of 306 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Another 265 students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Cities and states listed reflect students’ given permanent address.
Presidents List
Hemingford: Elizabeth Dahl, Emily Hansen, Cade Payne, Nicole Schledewitz
Alliance: Connor Blumanthal, Jennifer Campos, Samantha Carrillo, MaKayla Davidson, Aubrie Lawrence, Mitchell Martin, Eric Pollack, Kelly Steinman-McCracken, Cade Stephenson
Hay Springs: Jarret Pieper, Virginia Spotted Thunder
Rushville: Shauna Coburn, Maddison Cox, Amanda Hotz, Micah Stouffer, Charmayne Strong, Rebecca Wellnitz, Zackary Wellnitz
Chadron: Tamera Bates, Ashley Burr, Kayah Bynes, Damon Crowell, Jacqueline Dailey, Brandon Davenport, Katarina Dodd, Colby Ellis, Kylee Garrett, Jon Hansen, Ezra Hare, Ricki Hickstein, Drew Jersild, Denita Julius, Clark Riesen, Vonsinh Sayaloune, Payton Schoenhals
Crawford: Elizabeth Rotherham, Rebecca Watson
Dean’s List
Hemingford: Taylee Neefe
Alliance: Jaiden Brown, Abigail Elder, Erica Escamilla, Elizabeth Johnston, Hannah Korte, Jordan Mills, Austin Pfeiffer, Serenity Sterkel, Shae Toof
Hay Springs: Jessica Badje, Rebekah Holtmeier, Samantha Kearns
Rushville: Tiffany Sandoz
Chadron: Nathan Bausch, Sydney Brown, Devin Buderus, Jackson Dickerson, Kaylie Elliott, Charles Gavin, Michael Gieseler, Carstyn Hageman, Chandler Hageman, Beau Jersild, Tristan Kreb, Bailey Lupher, Thomas Madden, Cody Madsen, Tyler McCarthy, Alexandria Nobiling, Aubree Noble, Kiya Passero, Brendinh Sayaloune, Naleka Sayaloune, Callie Shultz, Skyler Smyres, Josie Stewart, Tyler Westlake, Kelsey Winner
Crawford: Andrew Van Nattan
Only local students listed. For the complete list go to www.csc.edu
