Story Time at the Hemingford Public Library

Who doesn’t love a good book? During a time where technology is so prevalent, reading books is an important part of a child’s development.
Story Time is a program at the Hemingford Public Library for children birth to pre-kindergarten.
“We really wanted to provide something for children of that age to do in town,” said Library Director Marley Pehoviack.
Librarian Colleen Garner heads Story Time and not only does she read the children a fun book but they usually get to do a fun craft.
The next Story Hour will be Friday, December 20th at 1 p.m.
Story House is typically the first and third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
“They’d love to grow the program,” said library patron Stephanie Mahony.
Parents are welcomed to come along with their little ones. See you at the library.
In other Hemingford Library news, Cowboy Santa will be arriving on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. He will be off to his next stop at 5:30.
Pehoviack also noted that the Hemingford Library recently received their accreditation for the next three years. This allows them to use the services that the Library Commission offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.