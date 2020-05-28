Successful Hemingford Community Blood Drive

While Memorial Day is the traditional kick-off to summer and the ramped up need for blood due to increased outdoor activity, the current pandemic did not slow the flow of donors to the Hemingford Blood Drive. The West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) was very happy to receive 46 units of blood as this blood drive was the onlymobile drive on the books for the month of May. According to WNBC, the pandemic brought many donors out early on but as it has developed and more has become known about the virus, donations have been slow recently.
The Directed Health Measure set forth by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts rearranged the venue but organizers and donors of the May 13th event adapted well and made the most of it. Brad Petersen, Lisa Mullen and Mike Cardona, first time donors in Hemingford, didn’t notice the changes so we would like to see them back again to show them some even better hospitality without the social distancing.
The following people contributed to the remaining 43 units collected; Amanda Chancellor, Barb Grant, Barb Keegan, Beth Dahl, Betsy Sorensen, BJ Elder, Brandi Burke, Bruce Winten, Dave Timmens, Dave Paris ,Deb Campbell, Dena Paris, Doug Armstrong, Emily Knote, Janelle Visser, Joei Cullan, John Annen, John Prochazka, Jo Buchheit, Josh Dean, Kami Wills, Katie Dannar, Kay Specht, Kim Wills, Lori Dannar, Melissa Haas, Michelle Kluver, Pat McMahon, Rex Horstman, Rick Horstman, Rick Wobig, Robyn Petersen, Rodney Planansky, Rod Prochazka, Roger Davies, Ryan Dannar, Sara Knote, Shad Bryner, Stacey Dillard, Susan Morava, Tabi Bryner, Taylor Keegan and Vy Prochazka.
The gift of blood to those in need is priceless; the HVFD wishes to thank everyone that participated in the recent blood drive and gave selflessly. The next Blood Drive in Hemingford will be August 12th. Stay safe and enjoy greater Nebraska!
