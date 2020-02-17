Supporting Lilly

Sunday the 9th was a wonderful day. Many from the community put on a Breakfast fundraiser to help defray costs for Lilly Bates and it was a true testament to our community.
Lilly and her family were able to attend for awhile and it was a beautiful blessing. Our community, as always, came together to enjoy some good food, great conversation and blessed the free will offering with a little over $1300.
May we always remember to continue to reach out and help those that need it, for tomorrow it may be us that are praying for that same type of help. God’s blessings to all who came out!!!
