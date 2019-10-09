7th Annual Harvest Moon Fall Festival On Come Snow Or Shine

It’s safe to say that fall is officially here. The leaves are starting to fall to the ground, frost covers windshields on some mornings, and we can once again sip on a delicious pumpkin spice latte.
That means that the seventh annual Harvest Moon Fall Festival is finally here! *HAPPY DANCE* So the Box Butte County Fair Grounds will be the place to be this Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding the 5K). *Fingers crossed that the weather cooperates.* Our area and the surrounding areas are predicted to receive a large amount of snow. And the weatherman keeps increasing the amount predicted.
“As they say ‘the show most go on...Harvest Moon is a go!” said Harvest Moon Coordinator Julie Lawrence. “The vendors and everyone has put a lot of time and effort into this day and it's very hard to change at the last minute. Unfortunately, you just don't know what you get with Nebraska weather...Hopefully the storm is light or goes away and the weather man is incorrect.”
The weather is set to be nice on Saturday so guess we’ll see.
New this year, the Hemingford Cross Country team will kick off Harvest Moon with 5K Walk/Run. Head to the grandstands at 7 a.m. to get registered, the walk/run starts at 8 a.m.
“We have the Alliance Public School Jazz Band (12:30-1 p.m.) and the 7th Street Dance Studio (1:30-2 p.m.) performing in the Multipurpose Hall, Caricatures by Dirk in the Big Barn and Face Painting by artist Candie who used to do Face Painting at the San Diego Zoo,” Lawrence added. “The Arcade Game Center is back with the Fair Queens running the event raising money to give the 4H building a "face lift". We’ll have a Petting Zoo depending on the weather on Friday.”
“This year there will be two Mazes; one for older kids and small one for younger kids. Dan (Golka) has put a lot of time and effort in for these kids. Also the Miss Alliance Queens will be there to "meet and greet", as well as assisting with various events.”
She is excited to announce that there will be an Ole Fashion Photo Booth this year in the Multipurpose Hall.
“It’s always great fun making those memory pictures with friends and family,” Lawrence said.
Live entertainment will be performed throughout the day in the Big Barn: 9 am - Noon - DJ Party Productions Bryan Sherlock, 10:00 am - COSTUME CONTEST, 11:00 – Noon - LIP SYNC BATTLE, 12 noon - 12:30 pm - Nate Whartman, 12:45 - 1:15 pm - Kelley Dickerson, 1:30 – 2 pm - Kalin Krohe Reference, 2:15 - 2:45pm - Erin Sorensen, 3 - 3:30pm - Gabriel the Brute.
Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. the Teen Dance will be held in the Multipurpose Hall with DJ Powerhouse Entertainment.
This event is centered on assisting organizations to raise money for their groups. This year the following groups will be at Harvest Moon for fundraising:
Alliance Public Schools Foundation, Cub Scout Pack #207, Calvary Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, Christian Motorcyclists Association, Alliance Pillars for the Park, Crawford FFA, Simplot (raising money for charity group) and East Point Horspice, Box Butte County Queens (4H Building fundraiser), and Box Butte Archery (mazes).
On average over 3,000 people attend the Harvest Moon Festival every year.
“The last few years have not been as desirable as the first 4 years, but everyone still came and enjoyed a day of fun. We just have to modify according to weather, but still guarantee and great time for all,” Lawrence said.
“We have over 70 vendors with variety of craft and other great items inside the Big Barn. Outside in enclosed areas are food booths with lots to choose from to eat. A big attraction is the AirLink Medi Helicopter coming in and landing for the spectators to visit and see who and what saves so many lives here in our area,” Lawrence added.
“There will be Lacrosse and Volleyball for those interested in getting their friends together and have some fun. That’s a good way to stay warm. Don't miss the cute costumes at the Costume Contest and the Goat Roping...”
Harvest Moon Fall Festival would not be possible without the support from local businesses and community members who have donated in various ways.
Beguin Enterprises; DBA Beguin Propane, Black Hills Energy, Dave's Pharmacy, Security First Bank (Chadron), Box Butte General Hospital, Hemingford Chamber Of Commerce, Hemingford Federal Credit Union, R & J Industries Plus, Inc., Mobius Communications Company, Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Co., Hemingford Community Foundation, Consumers Cooperative FCU, The Hemingford Ledger, Eagle Communications, Panhandle Post, Chadrad * KBPY * KCSR, KNEB, JM & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants, PREMA, H & H Sanitation, Doug Armstrong, Dan Golka, Richard Laursen, Hemingford FFA, Alliance Chamber of Commerce, Alliance Physical Therapy, Sandhills State Bank, Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co., Nebraska Total Office, CDS Financial Services, Edward Jones – Alliance, Alliance Animal Clinic, and Morford's Decorating – Chadron.
“A big thank you to the AG Society for once again allowing Harvest Moon to take place at the Fairgrounds,” Lawrence said. “This event would not be possible without everyone's support, including the community--THANK YOU!”
For more information on the Harvest Moon Festival and a full list of all the events and activities, visit www.hemingfordharvestmoonfallfestival.com
