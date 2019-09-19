25th Street/Nance Road construction wrapping up

Construction on the west end of 25th Street/Nance Road has moved right along and should be wrapping up this week. Nance Road from the City of Alliance corporate limits East to Highway 87 will be closed again on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to construction. Please contact Barbara Keegan at 308-762-6797 if you have any further questions.

Kay Bakkehaug/Ledger

