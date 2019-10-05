1999 TWENTY YEARS AGO
(photo) They rule… The Bobcat 1999 Homecoming Royalty was announced Monday afternoon during a brief ceremony at the Bobcat Gym. The court includes seniors (l-r): Ranieri Leitao Filho, Jaci Manning, King Adam Wacker, Queen April Baer, Terra Smith and Matt Gasseling. Homecoming festivities are in full swing, with the Friday evening game against Garden County the culminating event.
1989 THIRTY YEARS AGO
Asbestos almost gone… The Hemingford School District 20 elementary classes are back in session after a week’s surcease due to asbestos removal under the elementary building. “A small fraction is to be removed some night this week in the high school,” Supt. Don Hanks said yesterday. It’s around five elbows and three drains above the ceiling of a storage area and two other rooms in the high school building.
1969 FIFTY YEARS AGO
(photo) Final preparation of highway 2… before the application of the 4-inch hot-mix paving is underway with the application of hydrated lime to the dirt base, shown above in Berea on Monday. It is particularly requested that drivers refrain from using the road from Berea to Hemingford during this process, and violators will be prosecuted while a certain amount of understanding will be afforded those local drivers who must use or cross the road or barrow pits for immediate area travel. Missouri-Valley Construction Co. hot-mix crew is expected to begin operations on the northern half of the Alliance-Hemingford project next week.
1959 SIXTY YEARS AGO
(photo) Homecoming… royalty at Hemingford High last Friday were, l-r: attendants Jamie Roes and Sherri Wood, King Steve Jaggers and Queen Kelly Cullan, attendants Gary Hollinrake and Michele Grabber. Coronation ceremonies were held that morning introductions at half time of the evening football game, a loss to Rushville.
1939 EIGHTY YEARS AGO
High School Dance Friday… The first Hemingford High School dance will be held Friday nite at the High School Gymnasium. The doors will open at 8 p.m., and the dance will terminate about 10 or 10:30 p.m. Several similar dances are planned for the coming winter if the students so desire. The dances will be sponsored by all teachers of the local schools, and any parent is welcome to enjoy the event as a member of the audience.
