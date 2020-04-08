Updates and cancellations due to Coronavirus

--EASTER EGG HUNT CANCELLED
The Hemingford American Legion Post #9 and Auxiliary Unit #9 are sorry to cancel this year’s community Easter Egg Hunt due to the coronavirus guidelines for social distancing. WE do plan on continuing this event in the future. WE also encourage everyone to stay home, be safe, and stay healthy.
Happy Easter and remember the real reason for celebrating. Jesus is the reason.
Freedom allows all Americans to celebrate as we choose.
God Bless America!!
For more information, call Carol Danbom at 487-5421.
—Early Voting
Due to recent concerns regarding COVID-19 virus, the Secretary of State’s office realizes that there may be voters who will not want to vote at a polling location on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A Nebraska Early Voting Ballot Application for the May 12 Primary Election has been sent to Box Butte County Voters. Please complete the application and return to Box Butte County Clerk, return information is provided on the Early Voting Ballot Application. An application is also available on the county website: boxbuttecounty.us
Judy Messersmith - Box Butte County Clerk/Election Commissioner
—BRAN 2020 Cancelled
The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska has been cancelled for the year 2020, the hope is that in 2021 they will hold the same route with Hemingford being the starting Village. Thank you to those who have worked on committees.
--Due to restrictions caused by the Corona Virus, it is the decision of the Council and Members of Hemingford Congregational Church to discontinue Sunday Services until further notice. This decision was difficult to make and especially during the season of Lent and Easter. We will miss all of our members and friends and hope we will all be together soon. Stay well and God Bless. We offer this verse from Psalm 21 as an inspiration to our church members and all of Hemingford.
--If you’d like to join an Easter service, the Hemingford Methodist Church will hold service on zoom. Contact Esther Achi or Josh Dean for the link.
--The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will not be holding Chamber meetings until further notice due to the pandemic. Please, stay safe everyone.
--The Hemingford High School Alumni Committee would like to formally announce our decision to cancel the 2020 Alumni Banquet due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure to keep everyone safe that would normally be in attendance. Please know how much the planning committee always enjoys coordinating and holding the annual event. After all, it’s an important Hemingford pastime. We are brainstorming how we can hold the 2021 event and recognize honored years for both 2020 and 2021. Scholarship details will be forthcoming. Thank you, again, for your understanding!
--The Village of Hemingford Utilities Office has the front door locked to limit traffic in the office. Please pay bills through the dropbox or online.
--Hemingford Public Schools are closed to the public, but still conducting business as an educational entity. Please encourage your students to participate in their lessons. Panhandle schools will be operating in an alternative learning environment for the remainder of the 2019/2020 year.
--The Box Butte Co. Assessor’s Office has locked its doors to the public. The office is fully staffed and will continue to service constituents via phone, email, and mail. Personal property filers can mail their depreciation schedule worksheet by May 1 and still be in compliance. Filers may also go online to https://personalpropertyonline.us to complete their filing.
--The Box Butte County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public. Our office will be fully staffed and will continue servicing Box Butte County via phone, mail, and online transactions. This is to protect our citizens and our staff. I have attached several pictures form the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles with key information and some possible answers to your questions. Drivers license examiners will not be in Alliance until further notice given by the State. Our hours will remain the same, 8 am – 4 pm. Call us at 308-762-6975 or mail PO Box 655, Alliance, NE 69301.
--The Hemingford Community Care Center: Due to the increase in concerns over the coronavirus we are asking for NO visitors UNLESS it is an emergency. If you do come in, you MUST use a mask, sanitize your hands and check in with staff before visiting any Resident. This will be in effect for up to 30 days unless we are notified of changes sooner. We are sorry for any inconvenience and we do appreciate your assistance in keeping our Residents safe.
--The Body Shop:
• If you are experiencing a cough, fever, or any other symptoms of illness, DO NOT COME IN HERE…please
• Wash your hands with soap BEFORE & AFTER every workout.
• No more than 10 people in this building at one time.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others in this space.
• You are required to clean equipment BEFORE & AFTER every use. Yes, EVERY piece of equipment you plan to touch. Disinfecting wipes are provided at locations around this facility.
• This space is INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT to the mental wellness for MANY, please don’t jeopardize it
• You are using this space at your own risk.
Current guidance is subjected to change at any moment in this continually evolving situation. We will keep you updated.
--All restaurants must now close dining rooms. Treasured Grounds, Village Pizza and Post #9 are all offering alternative options (delivery, curbside). Please call ahead.
If you have any schedule changes, please contact The Ledger at 487-3334 and we will publish them here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.