The 12th Veterans Memorial Flight will leave Chadron at 10:00 am sharp on October 31, 2019.
There will be a send-off ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at the Chadron American Legion, 123 Bordeaux Street in Chadron. Anyone is welcome to attend this ceremony. There will be 11 Veterans, 11 Guardians (2 of them Veterans) and 2 escorts from the Committee on this flight. They will meet up with the Honor Flight in Washington D.C. on Friday, November 1 and go to see all the monuments in D. C. on Saturday, November 2nd. They will return home on November 3rd. If you cannot attend the send-off ceremony, please stand anywhere along the route with your flags and let these Veterans know how much you appreciate their service. This is a big highlight of their trip.
We will leave Chadron at 10:00 am sharp, head south on 385 through Alliance and onto to Scottsbluff where the group will eat lunch at the Elks club.
They will then travel south to Kimball, Fort Morgan and on into Denver. There is usually a group that stands at the 5 mile corner so please join them and make this a day to remember.
