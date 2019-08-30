Winning bidders for football parking packages
Shelley Wyland & Melisa Turek, Scott & Mandy Plog, Steve & Susan Morava, Heath & Destiny Solberg
Hemingford Library fall hours
Starting in September, the library is introducing new hours.
The library had trial hours this past spring and received many comments about being open during the noon hour and during early release on Fridays. Mon-closed; Tues. and Wed. - 12-6 p.m.; Thurs-9-12 p.m.; Fri-12-5 p.m., Sat-9-12
Another new addition in September is Story Time for young children. Story Time will be held the 1st and 3rd Fridays at 1 p.m. and last 30 to 45 minutes. Story times for September will be on the 6th and 20th.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Ledger closed Monday for Labor Day
The Hemingford Ledger office will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.