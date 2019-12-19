Hemingford Library hosting Cowboy Santa
Cowboy Santa will be arriving at the Hemingford Public Library on December 19, 2019 at 4 pm. Light refreshments will be served. He will be off to his next stop at 5:30.
Chadron dance group to perform The Nutcracker
The NutcracKer Ballet will be performed by the Consuming Fire Dance Theater on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Hall on the CSC Campus in Chadron.
General Seating tickets will be sold at the door for $12/ adult and $7 for children ages 3-12.
Churches hosting Christmas services
If you’re looking for a place of worship, our community is offering several services.
— 4p.m. Christmas Eve, Mass at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
— 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at the Congregational Church
— 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Candlelight Service at, the Hemingford Methodist Church
— Alliance Methodist Church Puppet Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.; Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m.
— Christmas Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
