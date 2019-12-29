Box Butte County election filings
On Dec. 16, Douglas R. Hashman refiled as a Republican candidate for the office of County Commissioner.
Chadron State announces President's List
Chadron State College has announced the names of 298 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2019 President’s List. It consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.Toqualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of course work, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Cities and states listed reflect students’ selected permanent address in the college’s student information system.
Hemingford: Cade Payne, Colt Foster, Elizabeth Dahl, Emily Hansen
Alliance :Connor Blumanthal, Jaiden Brown, Jennifer Campos, Samantha Carrillo, Erica Escamilla, Tristan Heldenbrand, Aubrie Lawrence, Mitchell Martin, Jordan Mills, Austin Pfeiffer
