County filings
With deadlines fast approaching for the incumbent and non-incumbent candidates to file for the primary election in 2020, I would like to remind incumbents that they must file by February 18, 2020 and non-incumbents must file by March 2, 2020. Please call the County Clerk’s office at 762-6565 with questions regarding election.
Donations appreciated
An account has been set up at Bank of the West for Levi Clouse. If you would like to help him with medical funds, you may do so there.
Pheasants Forever Banquet March 7
Tri-folds for memberships and tickets for the Pheasants Forever Banquet should be showing up in the mail if you have not already received them. The Banquet will be March 7th in Alliance at the Eagles. Contact Tawny Weaver 760-8025 or stop by 502 Box Butte Ave in Alliance for tickets or to send in your tri-fold. See us at the Alliance Gun Show Feb. 15 & 16, 2020.
Diorama Food Booth Chairperson Needed
The Diorama Food Booth is the one fundraiser a year for our community’s diorama.
If you’re interested in leading up the Diorama Food Booth, please contact Kathy Gettert at the HCFCU (487-5578).
County filings
Gary A. Goodell filed for the Alliance City Council on February 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.