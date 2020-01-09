Canned goods
Pixabay

Food drive 

Admission to the wrestling dual on Friday will be two canned goods. If you do not bring any food donations, then the regular admission price ($5/$4) will be in effect.

Hemingford Pet Owners

All 2019 licenses expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

Any pet over the age of 4 months shall be licensed annually.

A certificate that the pet has had its current rabies shot is required.

Cost to license: Neutered or Spayed: $5; Non-Neutered or Non-Spayed: $6

Village to host a shot clinic at the Utility Shop, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Vaccines offered: Canine: Distemper/ Parvo $23; Rabies $19; Feline: Distemper/; Leukemia $38.50; Leukemia $22; Rabies $19; Distemper $22;.

Region 23

The Region 23 Emergency Management Agency is currently updating its 2015 Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

The HMP identifies ways to reduce risk to natural hazards and makes participating jurisdictions eligible for federal grants.

For more information about the plan or to be involved in the process, see the\ project website at: https://jeo.com/region-23-hazardmitigation-planupdate

