Box Butte County Filing
Brett T. Cullan refiled for Hemingford School District 10 Ward C on January 15, 2020
Hope for Kenya
Kyle Wade will be speaking about the mission trip to Kenya that he participated in at the United Methodist Church on Sunday at 10 a.m. It’s open for all to attend.
Special Education Resource Teacher Position Available
Hemingford Public Schools has announced an open position. Please contact Mandy Plog,
Special Education Director mplog@gubn.org for more information.
NE Game & Parks
Nebraska Game & Parks Vendor Park Stickers, Fishing & Hunting Licenses are available at Farmer’s Coop Feed, Farm & Ranch, 1012 Laramie Ave.
BRAN Meeting
Don’t forget the Bran40 meeting is January 28th 1:00 pm in the Mobius Conference Room. If you’d like to help plan for this event, please join.
Diorama Food Booth Chairperson Needed
The Diorama Food Booth is the one fundraiser a year for our community’s diorama. Each year, repairs, painting, and upgrades are needed. The Randolph family did a wonderful job last year and we look forward to keeping up that standard.
If you’re interested in leading up the Diorama Food Booth at the fair this year, please contact Kathy Gettert at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union (487-5578).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.