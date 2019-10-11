Flut Shot Clinic available
Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Hemingford Clinic, 812 Laramie
No appointment necessary
Make sure you bring your insurance card. Free with most insurance coverage.
Lost and Found
Found in Ditch on Gage Road
Good Year Wrangler Tire
HTP 2266x70R16
Call 763-1711 to claim
National Youth Science Day at Library
Free Workshop Friday, Oct. 18
9-noon, ages 8-14
Focusing on Game Changers
Youth will participate in a variety of computer science activities to help youth make real world connections and develop problem solving skills.
Please pre-register at the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County office at 308-762-5616.
Volunteers Needed to work on The Hemingford Community Christmas Diorama. Tuesday nights 6-8 p.m. (except Halloween) Thursday mornings 9-11 a.m. until Thanksgiving. FREE coffee and cookies. Meet at the art building at the Fairgrounds.
Downtown Trick Or Treating
Downtown Trick or Treating will be October 31st from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Businesses throughout the community that are participating will have an orange sign in the window that says Trick or Treaters Welcome Here. Businesses, if you need a sign for your window please contact the Chamber.
For more information contact the Alliance Chamber of Commerce at 305 Box Butte Ave, 762-1520.
Wednesday Night Volleyball
All women are welcome to join us at the High School Gym at 6 pm! No competition, we don’t even keep score. Just show up for fun, a workout, and community
Caregiver Support Group meets the 4th Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance. April’s meeting will be Thursday the 25th.
Presented by: Alzheimer’s Association, Neb. Chapter. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Hemingford Food Pantry open every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie St.
For more information contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140.
Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary has changed its meeting place from the American Legion to Apollo Court.
It will be the second Tuesday of every month at 6 pm instead of 7 pm.
For more information, please contact Pat at 308-207-5341.
