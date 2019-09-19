20181122_blizzard(4)

Manager Dixon K. Grassman of the Western Air Lines office at Alliance, Neb. has his finger on the keyhole which he said admitted all the snowdrift seen in the foreground. Published Feb. 8, 1949.

Book Signing 

The Hemingford Library will be featuring The Snowbound Anthology , a story of the Blizzard of 1949 and other Nebraska Stories. Author Andrew S. Pollock will be at the Hemingford Library on Tuesday, September 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Lend us your dog

The Hemingford Bobcat Cross Country Team is wondering if people of the town would be willing to lend them their dogs so they can take them on a practice fun run on Friday, Sept. 27 @ 2:30 p.m.

Call Jayme 760-6983 or Ammie 207-5180 for more info.

Memories of the heart - hog hustle 5K

Memories of the heart - hog hustle 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 28th in Downtown Alliance. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Entry fees: Pre-registration-$20 Day of race-$25.

Free shirts given to all pre-registrants. Registration forms are available at Dave’s Pharmacy at either location.

Contact Mikayla Randolph at 762-4811 for more information.

Pillars for the Park Meeting

The City of Alliance is conducting a second informational meeting for the Pillars in the Park Project. Project engineers will review conceptual design ideas and materials options being recommended for the project. The meeting will be held on September 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Theater of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

Public is encouraged to attend.

