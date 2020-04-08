WESTCO and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation continued their support of local food pantries with an $8,000 donation to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The contribution was made possible by the Land O’ Lakes Foundation’s Member Coop Match Program, Feeding Our Communities, which focuses specifically on helping alleviate hunger in rural America.
The Member Co-op Match Program matches dollar-for-dollar the cash donation of member cooperatives, thus doubling the funds available for hometown projects and programs.
“As a part of our commitment to rural communities where Land O’Lakes, Inc. members, employees and facilities are located, Land O’Lakes Foundation is pleased to match donations by member cooperatives which help enhance the quality of life in their local communities,” said Lydia Botham, Executive Director for the Land O’Lakes Foundation.
WESTCO General Manager David Briggs added, “WESTCO is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Land O’ Lakes once again in supporting our local food pantries. The Hemingford Food Pantry continues to provide an important service year-round. Their services are extremely vital at this time and we hope these funds can help them continue to serve our community members.”
