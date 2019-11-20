Six Will Represent Western Nebraska in 2020 Competitions.
Fourteen young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance.
Hemingford’s own Rylie Wright, the 14-year-old daughter of Bridget Raben and Mick Wright was named Miss Harvest Moon’s Outstanding Teen.
Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2020 was Torisa Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of Torian and Allisa Walker of Omaha. Walker was also voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. Alayna Wilson, the 20-year-old daughter of Bill and Sandy Wilson service competition. Lexie Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of Jeff and Jenn Jackson of Mitchell was voted the audience choice winner.
Katelyn Bowers, the 16-year-old daughter of Darreld and Melissa Bowers of North Platte, was named Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2020 while Josephine Dobson, the 16-year-old daughter of Sasha and Chris Dobson of Lincoln was named Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2020. Your other 2020 Outstanding Teen Festival Title winner included Jayden Wetherington, the 15-year-old daughter of Joleen and Jarrod Wetherington of Mitchell being named Miss Fur Trade Day’s Outstanding Teen.
The teen overall talent and interview competitions ended in several ties. Overall teen interview was a two-way tie between Bowers and Dobson while the overall teen talent was a three-way tie between Bowers, Wright and Wetherington.
The outstanding teen audience choice award winner was Hayleigh Hatcher, the 15-year-old daughter of Heather Hatcher and Matthew Gonzales of Scottsbluff. Aubrie Charter, the 14-year-old daughter of Adam and Brandi Charter of North Platte won the teen overall community service competition with Hatcher being named teen community service runner up. Haylee Harder, the 15-year-old daughter of Barb and Brandon Harder of Gering was voted as teen Miss Congeniality.
Along with representing their titles for the year, the 2020 titleholders will now advance to the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions held next year. For more information on the competition or for appearance information on any of the titleholders, please contact Riki Hunter at 308-430-4355 or Melinda Cullan at 303-710-5593.
