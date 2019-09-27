Barbara Messersmith, 88, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hemingford Community Care Center.
She was born in Alliance on January 11, 1931 to Charles and Sybil (Hutchinson) Sisley. She was a graduate of Alliance High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
On June 14, 1952 she was united in marriage to Lee Messersmith. From 1953 to 1964 they lived in Curtis, NE while her husband taught at Nebraska School of Agriculture. They then moved to a farm at Hemingford and she has been a Hemingford resident since that time. Barb was an active member of the Hemingford United Methodist Church.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Chuck (Judy) Messersmith of Alliance, J.Scot (Marilyn) Messersmith of Lafayette, CO, Douglas (Mari) Messersmith of Palm Springs, CA and Terry (Nel) Messersmith of San Jose, CA and her grandchildren, Keal (Ashley) Messersmith of Lincoln, NE, Jacob Messersmith of Palm Springs, CA, Kimmy Messersmith of San Jose, CA, Lisa Heck of Denver, CO and Jill (Mike) Hogan of Omaha. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Haggard of Gering and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her brothers, Don Sisley and Mick Sisley, and her daughter-in-law, Colleen Messersmith.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford. Pastor Esther Achi will officiate. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be on hour prior to service time at the church Thursday morning.
Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association or to the Hemingford United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
