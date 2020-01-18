Billie Counts, 72, passed away peacefully on 1/13/2020 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, MO. Billie was born in Gainesville, MO on 5/13/1947to Hayden and Cleo Griffin. Billie was a 1965 graduate of Paseo High School in Kansas City, MO. After starting a family and settling in Hemingford, NE, she was able to stay at home with her daughter for several years. After deciding to go back to work, Billie worked as a cook at the school in Hemingford for 10 years. She then decided to make a change and obtain her real estate license and was a real estate agent for Podiasky Real Estate in Alliance, NE for 10 years, which is where she retired from in 2010.
She was an active member for First Baptist Church in Alliance, NE for 25 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher, played piano for services, and helped with Bible school in the summer. She also became a member of the First Baptist Church in Bolivar, MO when she and her husband moved to MO in 2010. Church has always been a central piece in Billie’s life. Even as a young girl, she played the piano at church for her father, who led music. Billie loved to do crafts. She enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, crocheting, and embroidering. She will be remembered for her kindness towards people, her hospitality, the love she had for family and friends, and most of all, her relentless faith in Jesus Christ her Savior, whom she faithfully served all her life.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Hayden and Cleo Griffin, and her oldest sister, Opaline Boatright. She is survived by her husband, Danny, her daughter, Deanna, her middle sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and Bill Ray, and several nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Billie touched are invited to First Baptist Church in Bolivar, MO for the funeral service on 1/16/2020 at 11 a.m.
Memorials in honor of Billie’s life may be made for the missions of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately