Bruce Eugene Engel, 68
Bruce Eugene Engel, 68, passed away Monday, January 28, 2020.
He was born April 13, 1951 in Alliance to Paul and Marcene (Wanek) Engel.
On December 27, 1969 he was united in marriage to Donna C. Delsing at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford.
Bruce graduated from Hemingford High and later earned a bachelors and master’s degree from Chadron State College where he went on to pursue his career aspirations as an educator and coach. In 1980, Bruce and his wife Donna, took on the world by purchasing land and starting their own farm from the ground up to allow them to raise their boys in their hometown of Hemingford. While in Hemingford he was an active member of the Jaycees and championed the development of the baseball field and Jaycee trap shoot facility. Bruce never knew a stranger and would have given the shirt off of his back for anyone in need. Above everything he loved and cherished time with his family.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Donna, his son and their wives, Chris and Brenda Engel of Justin, TX and Josh and Brigette Engel of Lincoln, NE, his grandchildren, Aubry, Makayla, Dawson, Taylor, Payton, Conner, Raegan and Axum. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill and Sharon Engel of Cozad, and Dave and Kim Engel of Scottsbluff, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Delsing of Hemingford, Pat and Ron Schmit of Grand Island and Linda and Dennis Folkerts of Hemingford along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers-in-law, Kevin Sorensen and Gene Delsing, his sister-in-law, Karen Delsing and his nephew Eric Schmit.
Memorial services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford with Father Tim Stoner officiating.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 7071 Dakota Road, Hemingford, NE 69348 for a future designation.
