Charles L. Iodence

Charles was born August 2, 1929 to C.G. (Pete) and Mary Iodence of Hemingford, NE. He is survived by his 5 children, Anita Powley of Omaha, NE, Mark (Pam) of Park City, UT, Brian (Carol) of Hemingford, NE, Curt (Christy) of Scottsdale, AZ, Gay Lorraine (James) Call of Grand Junction, CO., 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Charles attended the University of Nebraska before entering the U.S. Army and served in Germany until 1954.
He married Shirley Johnston of Albany, NY and they raised their 5 children on the Iodence Registered Hereford Ranch near Hemingford, NE. He was active in the Nebraska Stock Growers Association and was a 4-H Leader and mentor to many future ranchers.
After retiring from ranching, Charles went to work for the U.S. Forestry Service (Job Corp) in Chadron. He worked in the dorms and craft activity areas, which he enjoyed very much. When he retired in 2010 he was the oldest government employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Charles was a resident of Prairie Pines Lodge, in Chadron and was a regular at the daily BINGO games. He was very fortunate to take the Veterans’ Honor Flight to Washington D.C. last summer.
The Iodence family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Chadron hospital for all the wonderful care and love they expressed to Charles, while he was there. You are definitely angels on earth.
Celebration of Life and burial in the VA Cemetery, Alliance, NE is being planned for late spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to Veteran’s Memorial Flight, Inc. (Chadron area).
