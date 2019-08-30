Darla Brestel, 77, of Ogallala, passed away August 26, 2019, at the Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant.
Darla was born June 27, 1942, at Alliance, Nebraska to Jack and Darlene (Hand) Gericke. She graduated from Alliance High School.
Darla married Darwin Annen on September 24, 1960, in Hemingford, NE. Their union was blessed with two sons, Jamie, and Jack "Clint." Following Darwin's passing, she married Ken Brestel on April 4, 1970, in Alliance, NE. They were blessed with two daughters, Christina, and Trina. The family made their home in Ogallala, where Darla was a stay at home mom for her children.
Darla's home was her pride and joy. She was a meticulous housekeeper and frequently redecorated her house with her love of primitive antiques. She loved gardening and working in her yard. Her best days were spent on her covered deck, enjoying nature and listening to her stream. Darla started Keith County Spay Day in 1999 and was passionate about fundraising to support the organization. Darla also raised and sold purebred kittens for many years.
Darla was a kind and loving person and had an introverted disposition. She was always rooting for the underdog and was known to make a Halloween costume for a student that didn't have one. She cherished all animals and had a soft spot for rescue animals. Her spirit was quiet and nurturing. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities when she was able. When her physical limitations no longer allowed her to attend, she always looked forward to hearing about it, seeing pictures and watching videos.
Darla was preceded in death by her first husband, Darwin; son, Jamie; and a grandson, Josh Annen.
Survivors include her husband, Ken of Ogallala; children, Jack "Clint" (Rowena) Annen of Ogallala, Christina (Robert) Mendez of Omaha, and Trina (Ty) Knispel of Ogallala; grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Jordan, Colton, Kooper, Easton, Stone, and Olivia; five great-grandchildren, (with another one due in January); sister, Connie Leever of Fort Collins, CO; along with many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Darla's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com, where the services will be streamed live for those unable to attend.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Point Church in Ogallala with Pastor Curtis Tschetter officiating. Interment of Cremains will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
