Dixie Flores, 72

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WITH HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND BLOWING SNOW, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WHAT...HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES WITH ISOLATED SPOTS OF 12 TO 14 INCHES ESPECIALLY IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MUDDY GAP, SHIRLEY BASIN, NORTH LARAMIE RANGE, GLENROCK, DOUGLAS, BILL, LUSK, LANCE CREEK, AND HARRISON. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FLASH FREEZE IS EXPECTED ON ROADWAYS WITH A RAPID DROP IN TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THIS WILL CREATE ICY ROAD CONDITIONS AND CREATE VERY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. * TIMING...WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * MAIN IMPACT...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE FOR VERY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIMITING VISIBILITY. VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED AND COULD BE DANGEROUS TO LIVE STOCK AND THOSE OUTDOORS. AVOID TRAVEL EXCEPT FOR EMERGENCIES AND PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS. * OTHER IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW LOADING AND STRONG WINDS MAY DAMAGE TREES OR POWERLINES. CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE RAPIDLY BEHIND THE COLD FRONT AS RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT... FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE FORECAST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. &&