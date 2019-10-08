Dixie Flores, 72

Dixie Leigh Flores (Eberspecher), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home on Sunday, October, 6, 2019. She was 72 years old.
Dixie was born on February 2, 1947, in Ogallala, Nebraska. She was the youngest of three children born to Glen and Satie Tilley Eberspecher. On July 24, 1971, she married Art Flores. They raised three daughters, Nichole, Danielle, and Erin.
To know her was to love her. Dixie had the gift of making friends everywhere she went. Her open heart and trustworthiness was evident to all. She was loved and admired for her servant heart, genuine spirit, beautiful smile, sense of humor, strength and wisdom. She was a strong believer in the power of kindness and strived to touch everyone with even the smallest acts. Dixie enjoyed being creative and shared many of her creations with others. She also enjoyed spending time at the casino with Art.
She was a fierce protector of her family. She loved her daughters and always encouraged them to follow their dreams. Her grandchildren, Bo and Tilley, were the apples of her eyes. Art and Dixie were married for 47 years. Those years were full of laughter, adventure, and love. Whenever Dixie and her family were together, there was joy, humor and an abundance of love.
Dixie was preceded in death by her father, Glen, her mother, Satie, her brother Mick, and her sister Glenna.
She is survived by her husband, Art, her daughters Nichole and Danielle of Denver, Colorado, Erin (Joey) Ottley of Etna, WY, two grandchildren, Bo and Tilley, and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Wake services will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family to 804 Black Hills, Alliance, NE 69301 for a future designation.
