Elnor Elaine Hucke, 81, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center.
She was born in Alliance on September 11, 1937 to Samuel and Pauline (Lembrich) Ginn. Elnor was a graduate of Alliance High School and then attended beauty school in Gering and worked as a beautician prior to her marriage.
On February 15, 1959 she was united in marriage to Calvin Charles Hucke in Hemingford. Elnor and Charles lived on their ranch north of Hemingford where they raised sheep and cattle. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and BBGH Auxiliary.
Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Jeannette Hucke of Hemingford, her special friend, Don Burrows of Hay Springs, her brother, Curt (Doris) Ginn of Rapid City, SD, her sister, Phyllis Briggs of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunt, Joyce Alcorn of Hay Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Elaine Hucke.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Pastor Brien Wahlen will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Highland Park Care Center.
