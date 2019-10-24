Keri L. Votruba was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Florine Votruba on May 8th, 1959. Keri, 60, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 22nd. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at 10 o’clock in the morning - in the Multi-Purpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford, Nebraska.
Keri graduated from Hemingford High School in 1977 and then went on to attend Eastern Wyoming College on a full scholarship to sing in the choir – later he was also recruited to the rodeo team to ride broncs – there, he obtained an Associate’s Degree in Ag Business . A highlight of his college career was being elected to serve as a Vice President on the State Future Farmer’s of America. While there, he met his wife of 37 years Kathi (Peterson), and they moved back to the family farm and ranch to help his father continue to grow their operation. To that marriage was born a son, Lloyd G. He was the apple of Keri’s eye. After Lloyd attended the University of Wyoming gaining a bachelors degree in Ag Business – a prerequisite for “coming home” – he too, returned home to help with the family operation and shortly thereafter married his wife, Micki (Paris). They worked side-by-side continuing to grow their operation right up to his death. His passions included cattle, farming and, of course, his son and daughter-in-law and their three children. He was happiest working cattle with one kid on his shoulders and watching the others wield a sorting stick or run the hydraulic chute. His other passion was finances and he was afforded the opportunity to serve on several bank boards of directors. Most recently he was the Chairman of the Agri Bank board in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a director of the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Operation (Farmer Mac) in Washington D.C. Previously he had also served on the boards of the Region 801 Production Association in Casper, Wyoming, and the Farm Credit Services of America board in Omaha, Nebraska.
In 2017 he met the love of his life, Julie Collett, and she showed him how to take more time for his other interests to include travel and fly fishing. Even though they did not spend as much time together as they would have liked, they savored every moment together.
He is survived by: his mother, Florine; his son, Lloyd (Micki) and three grandchildren – Gracia, Bryndle and Taos; two brothers, Kevin (Janet) and Trevor (Jennifer); his girlfriend, Julie; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Not to mention lifelong friends that he had here locally and close friends across the nation he had found on his bank boards.
Look for Keri’s obituary on the Bates-Gould website at http://www.batesgould.com/ for memorial information..
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately