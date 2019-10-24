Lois Eyelene Collins passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hemingford Community Care Center. She was 90 years old.
Lois was born in Hemingford, NE on February 18, 1929. She was the oldest of four daughters born to Roy and Veva (Miller) Moravek. She attended school in Hemingford and graduated from HHS in 1947. As a young girl, she loved school and excelled as a student. She helped in her dad’s grocery store and spent summers and holidays helping on her grandparents’ farm. She had a beautiful voice, loved music and sang for many school and church events. Following graduation, she worked at Thiele’s Drug Store in Alliance.
Lois met Martin Collins at a dance held at the dance hall west of Hemingford. They were married on May 6, 1950 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Soon after, Martin enlisted in the Air Force and they were stationed in Texas. After his discharge, they moved back to the family farm. It was there they raised their 8 children, 5 girls and 3 boys. They lived and farmed in Box Butte County all their married life.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was an accomplished seamstress who spent countless hours making sure her children had new outfits for Christmas programs, Easter Sunday, school dances and their weddings. Lois was also known by friends and family as a wonderful cook and baker. She made beautiful wedding cakes and the best fried chicken, always Martin’s favorite. She always raised a big garden and passed her green thumb down to her kids. Later in life, she and Martin loved attending their grandchildren’s activities or just to visit and give hugs. Her brag book was always handy to share the latest pictures of her grandkids. They loved to take a Sunday drive just to enjoy the season or maybe stop for an ice cream cone.
Lois lived her strong, Catholic faith in every aspect of her life. She was a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford and later, Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance.
She is survived by Martin, her husband of 69 years; her children, DeAnn Morse of Ainsworth, NE, Terri Collins of Alliance, Sharon (Mike) Trumble of Alliance, Lynelle (Bryce) Bump of Cheyenne, WY, Bryan (Mel) Collins of Alliance, Dale (Natalie) Collins of Alliance and Wanda (Chris) Raymond of Ainsworth, NE; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Alma Wood, of Lubbock, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Randy, son-in-law Dean Morse and her sisters Dorothy Powell and Geneice Connors.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Rosary services will be Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home and continue at the Rosary service.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Hemingford Community Care Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
