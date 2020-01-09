Marilyn Kay Banks went home to her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 23, 2019. Marilyn was born to Paul and Florence (Jewell) Koester on December 19, 1943 in Alliance, Nebraska, where she lived most of her life. She and her brother William (Bill) Koester were raised in the family home just outside of Alliance. After graduating from Alliance High School in 1961, Marilyn continued her education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she earned her degree in Home Economics. While there, Marilyn met and married Donald Eugene Banks on June 11, 1964. After completing college, the couple returned to Box Butte County where they spent their lives united together in love and purpose raising their two children, Carolyn Renee Banks and Steven Eugene Banks, on family farms and home-based businesses such as Honey and Candles. Marilyn finished out her working years by serving as a cook and a para in the Alliance Area School Districts as well as her many years assisting Miss Jill with the Little Angels Pre-School (Immanuel Lutheran School).
Marilyn will forever be loved and cherished by her family and friends for her dedication to detail in her home, from deliciously prepared meals (especially her cinnamon rolls) to her timeless crafts that will be found in homes for generations to come.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Kenneth Eugene Banks and Hazel Amsberry Banks, and her brother William Koester. Survivors include her husband of more than 55 years, Don Banks, daughter Carolyn Banks-Hoff and her love Tony Roby, son Steve Banks and his wife Susan Emmett Banks, sister-in-law Marjorie (Mischnick) Koester, nephew David Koester (wife Jing Jing), and three grandchildren, Paige Renee (Hoff) Zaro and husband Kevin, Shawna Eve Banks, and Sierra Elisabeth Banks, as well as many cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be Monday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard C. Mueller and Reverend Martin T. Schnare will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
