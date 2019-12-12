Richard Spencer

Passed on December 3, 2019 at the age of 87

Richard Spencer 87, Alliance, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Loveland, CO.

His arrangements are pending in Alliance.

His full obituary will be published at a later date.

